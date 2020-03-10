Stream Netflix, Disney+, Other Services for Free, But With a Twist

There are a lot of streaming services out there to choose from, and it seems like more are arriving every single day. There's no reason to pay for all of the different services at once. Even if you could, there are millions of different TV shows and movies to pick from at any given time, so deciding what to watch can take forever. Now there's a new site that's hoping to alleviate these issues. AllTheStreams.fm, also called the "Pirate Radio of Streaming", lets you watch the most popular streaming services in the world for free, but you don't get to choose what's on.

If you head to All The Streams now, you'll see what looks like an old television with a blank screen. The tuner at the bottom giving you all of the different streaming options that are currently offered. You'll find Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, and Showtime all along the tuner. Simply choose one of those options and you'll jump into the current stream of that channel.

Remember, you don't get to choose what's on, just like radio or actual television. When you turn on a streaming channel, you tune into whatever is on the feed, the same feed that everyone viewing that channel is seeing. For example, at the time of writing this article, an episode of Atlanta is currently on the Hulu channel while Avengers: Endgame is playing on Disney+. Be warned, though, there are "commercials" every now and then. From time to time, whatever you're watching will be interrupted with a 20 second ad for All the Streams. The channel will pick back up when the ad is over, but you'll miss that 20 seconds.

You can text the site at 917-920-6661 to request different movies or shows on the various channels, though there's no telling how long it will take for your request to be fulfilled.

It's hard to determine whether or not this new site is actually legal, though it seems like it's probably not. There's likely some sort of loophole that allows All the Streams to function the way that it does. If you're curious about the new site, you should check it out sooner rather than later, just in case.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.