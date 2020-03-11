Escape From Westworld in New Season 3 Making of Video

The new season of Westworld premieres this Sunday and the doors have been blown off the park. In the wake of the explosive season two finale, which premiered almost two years ago, the status quo of the series has changed dramatically as the hosts from the Delos parks have now found freedom and many of them are wandering in the real world. A new behind-the-scenes video released by HBO highlights how this will alter the story of the series and how they were able to create this "real world" by blending shots from filming in three different locations around the world. Check it out in the player above!

In the new season, Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores has found herself in the real world and free from the park's confines while on her way to engineering a robot uprising. She'll have help from Aaron Paul's new character Caleb and Tessa Thompson's Charlotte Hale (who is actually a copy of Dolores in her body). Thandie Newton's Maeve and Jeffrey Wright's Bernard will seemingly oppose her efforts, albeit from different sides of the conflict. That's about all we know about the new season, but HBO has officially released the cryptic titles and episode descriptions for the first four episodes of the new season which you can read below.

Episode 3.01 "Parce Domine," written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan and directed by Jonathan Nolan, will premiere on Sunday, March 15 and is described as "If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line."

Episode 3.02 (featuring Benioff and Weiss' cameos) is titled "The Winter Line" and is written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy and directed by Richard J. Lewis, it will premiere on Sunday, March 22 and its description reads: "People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life."

Episode 3.03 “The Absence of Field” is written by Denise Thé and directed by Amanda Marsalis. Set to air on Sunday, March 29 it is abstractly described as: "If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror."

Episode 3.04 is titled “The Mother of Exiles” and is written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy and directed by Paul Cameron. It will air on Sunday, April 5 and is described as: "The truth doesn’t always set you free."

The third season of Westworld will run slightly shorter than its predecessors, running just eight episodes for its new season instead of ten; so the above "descriptions" account for half of the new season.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.