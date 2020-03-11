Lizzie McGuire Revival Script Reveals Show's Controversial Plot Points

Disney+ has been part of our devices for six months now, and it's original content - both new and upcoming - has already sparked quite a lot of conversation. In recent weeks, the potential Lizzie McGuire revival has definitely kicked up some discourse, with those working behind-the-scenes on the project wondering if it is "too adult" for the streaming service. While Disney+ has maintained that Lizzie McGuire will be reworked to ultimately premiere on their service, both series star Hilary Duff and former series creator Terri Minsky have publicly asked for the series to be moved to Hulu, so it can keep its original vision. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we now know what that would entail, as the script for the series' first episode reportedly "acknowledges the existence of sex with cheating as a central plot point."

This provides a bit more context for the behind-the-scenes troubles that the Lizzie revival has reportedly had, as previous reports have indicated that Disney wanted the series to be as family-friendly as its predecessor. Duff, who had previously thrown shade at the streamer on social media, later took to Instagram to argue that the company was "[limiting] the realities of a [30-year-old's] journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

"I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limited the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating," Duff said in her post. "It's important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenage navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."

Disney+ has had a precedent for moving more adult original content to Hulu, as the Zoe Kravitz-led High Fidelity series and the Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor have both moved to the service. According to Minsky, it would make the most sense for Lizzie to have the same fate.

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky said in a statement. “Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally, I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

