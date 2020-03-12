Netflix Reveals First Look at The Baby-Sitters Club

Netflix continues to roll out new series for their hit streaming service, and for their latest, they are adapting the beloved series of books known as The Baby-Sitters Club. Now Netflix has given fans their first look at the new series with a poster that takes direct inspiration from one of the group's classic book covers. As you can see in the image below, Kristy, Mary-Anne, Claudia, Stacey, and Dawn are all here, recreating the cover from The Baby-Sitters Club book #1 Kristy's Great Idea. The tag line for the new series is simply "join the club!", and you can check out the modern cover makeover in the image below. Netflix revealed the first look with the caption "The Baby-Sitters Club is back! Get your first look at the new series (and the iconic book cover that inspired the new poster)"

Rachel Shukert will serve as showrunner for The Baby-Sitters Club, while Lucia Aniello will direct. While we don't have the official cast list yet, we do know that Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein will play Elizabeth and Watson Brewer respectively and that the show's first season is slated for 10 episodes.

As for the 5 main stars, their castings have not been revealed yet, but the crew will consist of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer.

Published by Scholastic, The Baby-Sitters Club is a classic story of female friendship, entrepreneurialism, and empowerment. Originally launched as a four-book series in 1986, The Baby-Sitters Club is one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180 million copies in print to date.

The fact that there are over 200 books to account for is great news for Netflix if the first season is a hit, as this is one franchise that won't run out of material anytime soon.

Netflix hasn't revealed a release date for the new show, but we'll keep you posted on when you can check out the new Baby-Sitters Club adventures.

