Coronavirus: David Harbour Pokes Fun at His Newsroom Character While on “Apartment Lockdown”

People all over the world are being affected by the coronavirus, and everyone is handling it differently. Unsurprisingly, there have been countless memes taking over the Internet, and even some celebrities have decided to make some lighthearted jokes about the current health scare. Stephen King poked fun at the panic by using one of his classic characters, Octavia Spencer suggested replacing handshakes with the Wakanda salute, and the LEGO Movie director warned that a robot apocalypse could be next. Another person to take to social media with a fun spin is David Harbour, who is best known for playing Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. However, before he was the beloved police chief, he played news anchor Elliot Hirsch on HBO's The Newsroom. In a recent Instagram post, Harbour said he was on "apartment lockdown" and poked fun at his former character.

“It’s in crisis times like these that I’m grateful that dumb fake news reporters like Elliot are off the air. Cancelled for being far more interested in his Twitter follower count and his sweet side part than facts. Good riddance ya hump, we don’t want you telling us to wash our hands! #newsroom #elliothirsch #apartmentlockdown #bored #oldphotos #terrified #pandemic #washyourhands #takecareofeachother #justdonttouch,” Harbour wrote. You can check out the post below:

Harbour's next project is Black Widow, which is supposed to hit theaters in May. Currently, the film's release hasn't been delayed, but there's definitely a possibility considering the many films that have been put on hold. A Quiet Place Part II, New Mutants, F9, No Time to Die, and Mulan are all being delayed, so stay tuned for updates on Black Widow.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. Disney parks have shut down. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson's new movie, Red Notice. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled. Here's a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here's a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.