Westworld: Fans Are Loving Seeing Aaron Paul Back on TV

Westworld fans are loving seeing Aaron Paul back on T.V. The beloved actor popped up in the Westworld season premiere on Sunday and many flocked to Twitter. It seems like Paul’s track record speaks for itself with that time on Breaking Bad and Bojack Horseman at the top of mind. But, things got kinda explosive at the tail end of Season 2. Paul will enter a world that has shifted a ton in terms of both scale and audience expectations. HBO loves bringing the heavy-hitters in that Sunday night spot and Westworld will carry the torch in that regard.

Paul’s appearance in the first trailer for Season 3 sent a lot of fans into hype-mode last year. He has a run-in with Dolores early in this set of episodes. Co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan told fans what they could expect from Paul’s character during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Caleb, the construction worker in Los Angeles is going to be pretty significant over the course of this season according to the two creators.

"Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity,” Nolan said to Entertainment Weekly. “He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld. This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers.”

It’s really nice seeing Aaron Paul back on my TV screen. #Westworld #WelcomeTo2058 — Fox Force 5 (@namssas) March 16, 2020

"Part of the story plays out in the Western United States, and that’s a thematic through-line in the show — the American West as a setting and an ethos,” he added. “The idea of the West as a wild place, where just over the next hill or horizon there are no rules. On that thematic level, Dolores emerges to figure out what happened to the real West. And the answer is: We paved the thing over, and civilization eventually caught up with all those people who were running away from it."

"We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park,” Joy added. “After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell."

Are you excited to have Westworld back? Got any fun theories from episode one? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the best responses down below: