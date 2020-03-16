Westworld: Here's Every New Guest Star in the Season 3 Premiere

Westworld’s Season 3 premiere was packed with guest stars, and a good smattering of the returning characters fans know and love. The biggest surprise for some fans had to be Aaron Paul’s Caleb. The Breaking Bad star is playing a construction worker from Los Angeles. Joining him is Tommy Flanagan as Martin Connells. The corporate heavy is brought to life by the Scottish actor and that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to guest stars.

Hip-Hop star Kid Cudi is along this season as Francis. (His real name is Scott Mescudi for those wondering.) Michael Ealy is no stranger to a high-profile show, but he is a new sight for Westworld fans. John Gallagher Jr. is also musically inclined and featured in the premiere. TV powerhouse Lena Waithe is also in the fold for this season as Ash. One of the biggest surprises has to be NFL star Marshawn Lynch popping up as a criminal in the first episode.

Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte, Thandie Newton’s Maeve, Ed Harris’s Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe, and Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs are just some of the familiar faces that will be there for Season 3. Thompson in particular feels like this batch of episodes is a fresh start for everyone involved.

“In a weird way, it feels like this is the premiere of the show again because we have entered the real world and the show continues to ask the question what it means to be human, but it’s asking a host – pun intended – of new questions. We have lots of people that have come to join our cast, fresh blood, so it feels like the show is starting all over again,” Thompson told Variety. “It’s a show that surprises not just the audience, but surprised the people that are lucky enough to work on it."

Series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy talked about the freedom presented by taking the series into the real world as well.

“The show took a fairly dim view of humanity through the first two seasons. Now we get to ask the question is humanity embodied by what we’ve seen of it in the park,” Nolan said. “If Dolores, Maeve and the rest of the hosts have only been exposed to the kinds of people who would go to Westworld, is that really all that humanity is made of?”

