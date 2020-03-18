Reno 911! Reveals Sneak Peek at Quibi Revival Series

It's but a matter of time before Reno's finest return to the small screen and thankfully, we've finally gotten a teaser of the group's upcoming antics. Tuesday afternoon, Quibi announced a teaser for the sequel of Reno 911!, the former Comedy Central show the platform is adapting as a micro-show. In this clip alone, the entire cast returns from Thomas Lennon's Lieutenant Jim Dangle to Kerri Kenney-Silver's Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Cedric Yarbrough's Sven Jones, and everyone in between. In the teaser, Dangle mentions squirrels have returned to the vents on the police department.

The boss then goes on a rant about the squirrel's singing as Jones (Yarbrough) and Deputy Travis Junior (Robert Ben Garant) try convincing him to take a day off to go to the spa. This leads Dangle to lash out until finally, Jones admits he also hears the squirrels "singing."

Built for mobile devices, all Quibi shows will feature episodes ten minutes or less. The platform itself is set to launch April 6th and will be available starting at $4.99 for an ad-supported version or an upgrade $7.99 version that's ad-free.

"RENO 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for 're-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," Lennon said when first announcing the show. "Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show."

The series revival is a co-production between Quibi and Comedy Central Productions, the studio arm of the channel that carried the original show.

“We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series RENO 911! to the world,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s Co-Heads of Original Content. “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

Joining Lennon, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, and Garant will be joined by Carlos Alazraqui (Deputy Garcia), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Deputy Johnson), Niecy Nash (Deputy Williams), and Mary Birdsong (Deputy Kimball).

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.