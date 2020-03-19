Steven Universe Future: "Mr. Universe" and "Fragments" Promo Images Released

Steven Universe Future is set to air its final two episodes tomorrow, March 20th, before the four-part series finale next week on March 27th. While Cartoon Network has yet to officially announce episode description for tomorrow's "Mr. Universe" and "Fragments", new promo images have been provided for the upcoming episodes. While none of the below images are going to spoil the episodes, exactly, if you're looking to go in fresh, you might want to avoid them regardless.

"Mr. Universe"

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

"Fragments"

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

What do you think of the above promo images? Are you excited for the conclusion of Steven Universe Future? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

"I'm so excited for the final episodes of Steven Universe Future to be out in the world, and so grateful to our audience for supporting our show for all these years," Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar said previously. "It has been an eye-opening experience to meet the community that has come together around the show: I have been so moved, and I have felt so seen. I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it's undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day. Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing, and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show."

Here's how Cartoon Network describes the upcoming conclusion of the franchise:

"Steven Universe Future concludes as Steven is beginning to question his purpose as he runs out of Gems to help. Who is he if he’s not saving the world? And what is this strange new power that’s making him glow pink? Without other peoples' problems to solve, he’ll have to finally face his own."

Steven Universe Future is set to air two new episodes, "Mr. Universe" and "Fragments," on Friday at 7PM ET. It will then end with a four-part series finale ("Homeward Bound", "Everything's Fine", "I Am My Monster", "The Future") on March 27th at 7PM ET. International watchers can look forward to all 10 episodes later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steven Universe right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.