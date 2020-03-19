The Internet Is Debating Whether Sesame Street or The Muppets Would Win in a Street Fight

People all over the world have been hunkering down at home to self-quarantine in order to avoid getting and/or spreading COVID-19. That means, pretty much everyone is stuck at home and looking for ways to pass the time. Recently, James Gunn, the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy, has done everything from recommending movies to watch during the quarantine to suggesting replacing handshakes with the Ravager salute. The director has also offered up some tips for these trying times, including encouraging people to practice social distancing and asking that people be kind to one another. Now, Gunn is taking a break from coronavirus news to tackle a huge question: Who would win in a fight between The Muppets and the characters of Sesame Street?

Twitter user @kacilouwho11 took to the social media site yesterday to conduct the poll, “Who wins in a street fight?” Currently, over 15,000 people have voted and the results are close. As of now, 51.4% of the people think Sesame Street would come out on top with 48.6% of the votes going to The Muppets. Here’s what Gunn had to say about the poll: “WTF. Too many people are voting Muppets and forgetting what a natural born killer Snuffleupagus is. Yes I KNOW Animal and Piggy are hardcore. But Oscar and Cookie tough? No. Absolutely not. Don’t f*ck this up Twitter. Vote the Street. Folded hands.” You can check out Gunn’s tweet and vote in the poll below:

WTF. Too many people are voting muppets and forgetting what a natural born killer Snuffleupagus is. Yes I KNOW Animal and Piggy are hardcore. But Oscar and Cookie tough? No. Absolutely not. Don’t fuck this up Twitter. Vote the Street. 🙏 https://t.co/ezGmkrHztx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 19, 2020

Despite this hypothetical fight, we must remember that they're all Jim Henson muppets to their core! In fact, they've each got some exciting projects in the works. Earlier this month, it was reported that Chance the Rapper was in negotiations to join the upcoming Sesame Street movie, which is set to be directed by Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia). As for The Muppets, they're expected to be coming to Disney+ with Muppets Now, a show that was announced at D23 last year.

As for Gunn, the director managed to finish filming The Suicide Squad just before productions started shutting down over CVOID-19 concerns. Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Who do you think would win in a street fight between the characters of Sesame Street and The Muppets? Tell us in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.