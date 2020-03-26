Family Guy’s Brian and Stewie Made a Quarantine Podcast

People around the globe are currently self-isolating at home due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. Folks are currently looking for ways to pass the time, and many have taken to Twitter to dream about movie meals or create some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator. However, it's not just people who are stuck at home searching for creative outlets. Even some of your favorite animated characters are looking for things to do. Recently, Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane, took to Instagram to share a new podcast featuring two of his characters: Stewie and Brian.

“Stewie and Brian made a podcast. Check it out on IGTV,” MacFarlane wrote. According to TV Guide, the two pals have played all of their board games and have moved on to discussing "whatever's relevant." In the segment, which features drawings of the two characters recording their podcast while wearing protective masks, the two chat and even attempt their own version of Gal Gadot's controversial "Imagine" video. You can check out MacFarlane's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth MacFarlane (@macfarlaneseth) on Mar 25, 2020 at 6:48pm PDT

During the podcast, Stewie and Brian discuss things ranging from "panic buying" to life hacks. In fact, Stewie says, "If you own a tie, you have toilet paper." Later in the podcast, they are also joined by Family Guy staples, Peter and Quagmire.

TV Guide also updated fans on the status of Family Guy, which is taking a different approach than most television shows during the pandemic. "It's worth noting that, unlike many productions, Family Guy production is still continuing amid the pandemic — although the animators are reportedly using a shared storyboard program called Toon Boom while the score musicians are recording their contributions from home," TV Guide explains.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.