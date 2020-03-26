The Good Place: Complete Series Coming to Blu-ray in May

✖

The Good Place, NBC's Kristen Bell- and Ted Danson-led series that is widely regarded as one of the best sitcoms in recent years, will be coming to Blu-ray in a collector's edition full-series set in May from Shout! Factory. The company, which specializes in feature-rich collections for TV as well as nostalgic and cult-hit movies, will be asking for around $60 for the nine-disc set, which will include all 53 episodes of the series as well as bonus features like deleted scenes, gag reels, and cast and crew commentary on select episodes. You can pre-order it from their website or on Amazon, Walmart, and other digital retailers.

The collection for The Good Place, which managed to become a huge mainstream hit and still maintain enough "geek cred" to have a strong presence at Comic Con International in San Diego the last two years, will also include the series' 2019 Comic Con panel among its bonus features. It wrapped its run earlier this year, breaking fans' hearts but ultimately earning praise for knowing when to go out on top.

You can check out the official synopsis and complete list of features below:

(Photo: Shout! Factory)

What happens when we die? It’s a question everyone has asked, since the beginning of time. But when Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell, Veronica Mars) dies tragically, she finds out that the afterlife is amazing: full of frozen yogurt, soulmates, and wonderful people who have done incredible things with their lives. It is absolutely perfect. The only problem is Eleanor herself. She isn’t supposed to be in The Good Place. In fact, her life decisions wouldn’t have gotten her even close. But due to a clerical error, she’s been given someone else’s reward and now has to struggle with being good in order to make sure her secret isn’t discovered.

From Michael Schur, executive producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks And Recreation, comes the hilarious complete series of this refreshingly original comedy co-starring Ted Danson (Cheers) in an Emmy Award-nominated performance, D’Arcy Carden (HBO’s Barry), William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto.

Bonus Features:

Extended Episodes

Audio Commentary On The Season One Episode "Everything Is Fine/Flying" With Creator Michael Schur, Executive Producer Drew Goddard, And Co-Stars Jameela Jamil And D'Arcy Carden

Audio Commentary On The Season One Episode "Mindy St. Claire/Michael's Gambit" With Creator Michael Schur, Executive Producer Drew Goddard, And Co-Stars Jameela Jamil And D'Arcy Carden

Audio Commentary On The Season Two Episode "Dance Dance Resolution" With Creator Michael Schur, Executive Producer Drew Goddard, Producer Megan Amram, And Actor Ted Danson

Finale Special Hosted By Seth Meyers

2019 San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Gag Reels

Visual Effects Reels

Table Read For The Season One Episode "Mindy St. Claire"

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.