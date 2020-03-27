Ozark Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix

The wait is finally over! The second season of the Jason Bateman-led Ozark was released on Netflix in August 2018, so it's been about a year and a half since fans of the show have seen new episodes. Fortunately, that has now changed, as Netflix dropped the highly-anticipated third season of the series on Friday morning. Viewers now have the opportunity to once again catch up with Marty Byrd and his schemes.

Netflix dropped all 10 episodes of Ozark Season 3 at 12:01 AM PT on Friday, bringing the total series episode count to 30. This season includes the second-longest episode of the series to date, with the finale "All In" clocking in at 66 minutes. The longest episode remains the Season 1 finale "The Toll", which is a whopping 80 minutes long.

Jason Bateman stars in Ozark as Marty Byrd, a Chicago financial adviser who moves his family to the Ozarks to try and save their lives from a dangerous client. Laura Linney and Julia Garner co-star in the series.

The third season of Ozark will also star Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes. The show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

Season 3 of Ozark picks up six months after the conclusion of Season 2, with Marty and Wendy going back and forth over what's next for the family and the casino.

"It's six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family's destiny," reads Netflix's official synopsis of the new season. "Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy's brother Ben comes into town, everyone's lives are thrown into chaos."

Are you excited for the third season of Ozark? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.