Ozark Is Already Trending From Netflix Viewers Binge-Watching Season 3

Fans have been waiting since August of 2018 to see the continued adventures of Ozark, with the third season of the series debuting on Netflix in the early morning hours resulting in fans binge-watching the noir series at a surprising rate. Given the current coronavirus pandemic, it would seem as though people have found themselves with lots of free time to commit to the series, though Ozark's growing popularity over the years has also made fans fervent to consume the new adventures as quickly as possible. Despite some fierce competition from other streaming series, we won't be surprised to see Ozark become the most talked-about topic of the weekend when it comes to TV.

The series follows Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong and forces them and their children to move from a wealthy Chicago suburb to a summer resort in Missouri, both requiring them to find a new life in the fresh environment while also laying low as to avoid bringing chaos down about them.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Season Three of Ozark, now streaming on Netflix!