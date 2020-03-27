Fans Want to See X-Men Stars Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen Reunite for British Television

Due to the novel coronavirus, people are currently staying home to self-isolate in order to keep themselves and others safe. That means, folks are watching a lot of television these days and keeping an eye out on every streaming service's latest releases. While there are plenty of television and movie choices out there, some people are dreaming up new ideas. Yesterday, Twitter user ML Brennan took to the social media site to pitch a show idea that would star Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. The two legendary actors are known for their respective roles as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Gandolf in Lord of the Rings, but together they're best known for playing Professor X and Magneto in the X-Men movies. Not only are the two men frequent co-stars, but they're also best pals, and often reunite (much to the Internet's delight).

"I think what I'd really like right now is a cozy British village murder mystery show where Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are elderly widower neighbors who bicker a lot about their gardens, and also solve crimes. And there's a super hot grandson who has to drive them around," @BrennanML tweeted. "So Ian will be all, 'You need to prune this hedge back! You think it looks fine, but it keeps putting shoots up over on my side!' And Patrick gasps and is all, 'OF COURSE, that explains how the knife got into the locked breadbox! Call Lewis, he needs to drive us IMMEDIATELY.' You can check out the full tweet thread of ideas below:

I think what I'd really like right now is a cozy British village murder mystery show where Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen are elderly widower neighbors who bicker a lot about their gardens, and also solve crimes. And there's a super hot grandson who has to drive them around. — ML Brennan (@BrennanML) March 26, 2020

As you can see, the first tweet has already garnered over 70,000 likes and made a Twitter Moment. In fact, people started to chime in with their own actor additions for this amazing fictional show. Here are some of the best casting tweets...