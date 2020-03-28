Frozen 2 Star Kristen Bell to Host Nickelodeon Kids Town Hall for Coronavirus Awareness

✖

Nickelodeon typically has the Kid's Choice Awards around this time, but thanks to self-quarantine protocols to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, that isn't really possible at this time. The awards show has been postponed as a result, but in its place, Nickelodeon has revealed a special #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall. It will be an hour-long special hosted by Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Frozen 2) that seeks to answer kids' questions and concerns about the coronavirus as well as give tips and insights from medical experts on how to stay healthy and safe. The special will connect Bell and all guests via video from their homes, and it will feature a special performance by Alicia Keys.

“It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected. I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”

Guests will include Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former U.S. Surgeon General), as well as Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Fans will be able to check out the special across all platforms, as #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will simulcast Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons as well as on Nick On Demand, YouTube, Nick Pluto TV, and the Nick App.

You can check out the official description for the Town Hall below.

"Nickelodeon will present #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall, an exclusive hour-long special offering a kid’s-eye view of life today amid COVID-19, on Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by actress Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Frozen, Veronica Mars) and featuring a performance by Alicia Keys, the special will directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships."

You can read Nickelodeon's official statement on postponing the Kid's Choice Awards below.

"The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future."

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will take place on Monday, March 30th at 7 PM (ET/PT).

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.