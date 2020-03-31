Charmed: The Enemy of My Frenemy Synopsis Revealed

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Enemy of My Frenemy," the April 3 episode of Charmed, and...well, it's pretty much the thing we have been expecting all season long. The Charmed Ones (plus Harry) have to team up with Parker so they can try and put a stop to the shenanigans and goings on -- which are almost certainly being committed by Abigail (plus probably Dark Harry, right). In the episode, Mel (Melonie Diaz) is trapped in demon world, and the Charmed Ones Plus Parker have to rescue her. Meanwhile, Harry and Jordan have a secondary mission -- that will probably have some long term ramifications.

The series returned last week, introducing a new Elder and throwing a big curveball to anybody who thought they had a handle on the show's mythology and where it was going this season. Still, the idea of teaming up with Parker to go after his evil, powers-stealing sister and her flunkies seemed pretty much like a given.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

JOINING FORCES - The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Felix Alcala directed the episode written by Bianca Sams.

"As you know, the Elders are dead and the Charmed Ones are essentially in charge," co-showrunner Liz Kruger recently said of Season 2's story shift. "And though we all dream of being in charge at some point, the reality is that nothing quite prepares you for the weight of the world, and that's what they're going to be carrying in this season. It turns out the events of season one have destabilized the Magical World, unbeknownst to them when we begin the new season. The Witch World is going to descend into chaos without the Elders productions and we find out that someone -- or something -- has put a target on the Charmed Ones backs. And that mystery is what's going to play out in the first half of the season in a mind blowing way."

The season so far has also centered a lot on The Faction, who are hunting supernatural threats in a world that has been increasingly dangerous with witches under attack following the fall of the Elders.

Charmed airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Dynasty.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.