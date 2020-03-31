The Nanny Live Table Read Brings Together Original Cast

✖

Fran Drescher got fans buzzing recently after teasing that an announcement regarding her beloved show The Nanny was coming soon, and it somehow involved streaming. Naturally, most fans thought that the show would be announced for Netflix, Hulu, or another streaming platform, but as Variety revealed today, fans are instead getting a reunion of the original cast in a fun and inspired way. The original crew will reunite and stream a virtual table read of the show's pilot via Zoom, and it will make its way to the Sony Pictures YouTube page on Monday, April 6th. The table read will include just about all of your favorite characters, and the show's co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson is also on board.

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of ‘The Nanny’ for a virtual read of the pilot?” Drescher said in a statement. “It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

The Nanny reunion will include Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, and Madeline Zima just to name a few. James Marsden, who played Margaret's boyfriend in the series, is the only one who is not returning for the table read.

Now, while The Nanny is streamable in the U.S. on The Roku Channel, Cozi TV, and Logo TV, it isn't available on services like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime just yet. That said, it is available on Amazon Prime in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

You can find the official description for The Nanny season 1 below.

"Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, and Renee Taylor star in this hilarious sitcom about the nanny with the face from Vogue and the voice from Queens. This DVD collection includes all 24 episodes from the first season of this hilarious show. Fran Drescher stars in her defining role as street-smart Fran Fine, a diva down-on-her-luck who finds herself hired for a job she never even applied for! Now, she's the nanny for a rich, sophisticated family in Manhattan, and when this blue-collar girl from the block moves in with the blue blood, widowed Broadway producer and his three children, comedy is red hot!"

