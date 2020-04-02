The Magicians Series Finale Is Beautiful, Bittersweet for Fans

After five seasons, Syfy's The Magicians came to a close on Wednesday. The series’ end was announced in early March, giving fans a little bit of time to prepare for the conclusion of the adventures of a group of friends who, over the five seasons discover that a magical realm from children's books, Fillory, is real, becomes its kings and queens, and have, well a lot of wild, exciting, and often heart wrenching adventures. While fans were devastated at the news that the show would be ending, now that the finale is here, fans have a lot of feeling -- and the majority of them were positive. Fans were sad, but they loved the way The Magicians closed the book for the final time.

An ending that the fans would be satisfied with is exactly what series executive producers Sera Gamble and John McNamara had worked towards, one that would not just complete the season's story arc, but the entire series' journey as well.

"We really spent a lot of time and care in talking not just about how to complete the arc of Season 5, but also asking a lot of questions like, 'Where was Julia (Stella Maeve) in episode 1? Where was she in episode 2? And what do we want to say about that? Where she is in this episode?'" Gamble told TV Insider. "And so where you see the characters, especially in the final episode, I feel it really says what we wanted to say about their journey into adulthood. Was there more gas in the tank? I mean, I think the show itself sort of speaks to the endless capacity to create with all our partners. The world that Lev Grossman created in his books is so rich, I think there's like a thousand shows inside of those books. And I only became more convinced when we kind of ran out of plot [from the novels], we have done most of the stories of those three books."

Gamble went on to explain that she feels good about how things end.

"But the world is so real that I'm not going to lie, we could go off and tell lots of stories about these characters," Gamble said. "But to put some kind of punctuation at the end of the sentence of this particular show and the journey we've been going on with our audience for the last five seasons, we feel pretty good about the season finale. I feel like it is very much in keeping with the spirit of the show."

Read on for how fans felt about the ending of The Magicians and chime in with your thoughts in the comments below.