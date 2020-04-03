Riverdale Writers Clap Back After One Actor's Criticism, But Fans Aren't Having It

Riverdale fans have grown accustomed to witnessing absurd and unbelievable events, with some being more difficult to accept than others. The same can be said of the actors involved with bringing the show to life, as Sam Witwer recently addressed his character's unexpected suicide from earlier in Season Four, which fans witnessed last November but didn't learn the reasons for until this past March. During a recent conversation with io9, the actor himself attempted to address the perplexing scene as amicably as possible, though it was clear from his reaction to his filming experience that he was nearly as perplexed as audiences were.

“As for why that character jumps out a window, I have no idea. But I read the script and laughed. I was like, ‘Right, of course. Of course he does,’” the actor shared with the outlet. “I’d love to say I had deep thoughts about the whole thing, but I don’t think that’s really the way they work over there.”

Over on Twitter, the verified Riverdale Writers Room account weighed in on the interview, insinuating that they were just as relieved to have Witwer gone as he was to leave.

(Photo: https://twitter.com/RiverdaleWriter/status/1245554370302767104)

Fans didn't take too kindly to the tweet, calling out the account for ignoring their own advice to "stay classy." It's possible that they were merely attempting to make a joke, but clearly their followers didn't read it that way.

Scroll down to see what Riverdale fans are saying about the exchange!