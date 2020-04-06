Archer Season 11 Premiere Date Pushed Back

Another beloved FX TV series has been delayed due to challenges created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, FX announced that the upcoming 11th season premiere of hit comedy Archer on FXX was being pushed back to a later date. This news comes after FX made a similar announcement regarding the highly-anticipated fourth season of Noah Hawley's Fargo, which was originally supposed to air this month. The coronavirus pandemic has caused nearly all TV productions to shut down, which is causing delays across the entire entertainment industry.

There's no telling if the team simply wasn't finished working on the new season of Archer, which was originally set to air in May, or if issues stemming from other schedules have caused the delay. A statement from the network cited "production challenges and scheduling issues" are responsible for the delay in release date.

“Due to production challenges and scheduling issues, season 11 of FXX’s Emmy award winning animated comedy series Archer will no longer premiere on May 6th,” FX Networks said in a statement. “FX will shift the premiere date to later this year.”

This season was set to be the first "true" installment of the animated spy series since Season 7. The past three seasons all took place while the titular secret agent, Sterling Archer, was in a coma, fulfilling all of his genre-bending spy fantasies. The trio of seasons took place in previous decades, as well as a futuristic version of space. Season 11 will begin after Archer wakes up from his coma, returning to his "normal" life.

Archer was created by Adam Reed, who voiced the character Ray Gillette on the show. H. Jon Benjamin stars as Sterling Archer, joined by Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyrill Figgies, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger.

At this time, FX has not announced a new release date for Archer Season 11.

