Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel Miranda Crash John Krasinski's Some Good News to Surprise Young Hamilton and Mary Poppins Fan

Who would've ever guessed that, in the midst of a global pandemic, it would be Jim from The Office bringing tears to the eyes of the masses? The Office alum and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski recently launched a YouTube news show called Some Good News, in which he shares inspiring and uplifting stories from all around the Internet to prove that there is still plenty of good in the world. In his first episode, he was joined by Office co-star Steve Carrell for a chat about the good old days. In the recently-released second edition, Krasinski welcomes his wife, Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt, and the original cast of Hamilton, led by Lin Manuel Miranda.

About halfway through the new episode, which you can watch above, Krasinski mentions a young girl named Aubrey who had tickets to see Hamilton this week, but the show was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Instead, she watched Mary Poppins Returns, the Disney film that stars Blunt and Miranda. Krasinski tells Aubrey that he's going to be flying her and her mom out to New York City after things start getting back to normal so they can see Hamilton live on Broadway. However, that's just the beginning of the surprise.

After Blunt hops on camera to talk with Aubrey about Mary Poppins, the call is interrupted by none other than Lin Manuel Miranda, prompting Aubrey to gasp. He tells her he's sorry about her missing the Hamilton show she was supposed to see, and decides that she should be able to get treated to a performance before the eventual trip to Broadway. Miranda starts playing the music to "Alexander Hamilton", the first song in the award-winning show, as a bunch of other calls start coming in to their Zoom chat.

The first to appear is Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in the original Broadway show. Odom is soon joined by the likes of Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, and all of the other original Hamilton cast members. From their homes, Miranda and the entire cast performs the opening number, was Aubrey watches in disbelief.

This Some Good News performance is sure to brighten your day, no matter how big a Hamilton fan you may be. There's no doubt that everyone is now anxiously awaiting the third episode of Krasinski's new hit series.

