Netflix's Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Reportedly Transferred To Prison Medical Center

✖

Ever since Netflix dropped its latest documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, all eyes have been on Joe Exotic, who is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence. He was recently transferred to a new prison however, a federal facility that was nicer than his previous holding facility. That said, when he got there he was put into COVID-19 isolation" since there were cases of COVID-19 at his previous facility, but according to inmate records, he is no longer at that facility, and is instead now located at the Federal Medical Center in Forth Worth, Texas (via The New York Post).

Exotic's husband Dillon Passage recently spoke to Andy Cohen and confirmed that Exotic had been isolated at the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He said they “put him on COVID-19 isolation” because “the previous jail he was at, there were cases."

The Post did ask the facility if had been moved, though all they had to say was “He is no longer here at this facility."

When reached out to again, the FMC Fort Worth told The Post “I’m sorry this information is not public.”

While Exotic is serving his 22-year sentence, he is also suing the US Fish and Wildlife Service for $94 million and has also called for a full pardon from President Trump. Once out of isolation he was hoping to start responding to emails again, which have come in at a steady pace since the documentary dropped.

You can find the official description for Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is available on Netflix now.

ComicBook Nation Podcast In this latest episode we breakdown the controversy surrounding the PS5, talk about some big movie and gaming release date changes, and preview how Wrestlemania 36 is continuing despite the Coronavirus Pandemic! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.