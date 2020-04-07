Quibi Launch Day App Downloads Just a Fraction of Disney+ Debut Numbers

There may be way too many streaming services on the market already, but the "streaming wars" are really just getting started. The launch of Disney+ and Apple TV+ this past November really kicked things into high gear, and now 2020 is delivering the likes of Quibi, HBO Max, and Peacock. Unlike the other new services, Quibi attempted to do something totally different, creating a mobile-only service filled with original content, meant for quick and on-the-go streaming. It's long-term success remains to be seen, but its launch on Monday didn't hold a candle to the numbers delivered by the other recent streaming service, Disney+.

According to mobile-analytics firm Sensor Tower, via Variety, Quibi was downloaded around 300,000 times on its launch day, which sounds like a lot. However, it's only good enough to reach #3 on the current Apple App Store charts in the United States, following Zoom and TikTok. The total feels even smaller when compared to the launch of Disney+ just a few months ago. In its first day available, Disney+ was downloaded four million times.

So Quibi launched with just 7.5% of the overall downloads that Disney+ saw on its first day. For a service intended to be used solely on mobile platforms, that's not a great sign. That said, Disney had a significant advantage out of the gate, given all of the Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars titles available from the jump. Disney already had a built-in audience while services like Quibi need to grow them.

At launch, Quibi contained a large number of original shows and movie chapters, all running less than 10 minutes. New episodes of these programs are added every single day, offering viewers the opportunity to always have new content at the fingertips. Quibi also offers a 90-day free trial, which is much longer than most of its competitors. It will be interesting to see if there's a substantial drop-off in subscribers when that trial concludes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.