Schitt's Creek: Emily Hampshire Hopes Series Finale Brings Fans Comfort Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ever since the Rose family first graced our televisions in 2015, Schitt's Creek has grown into a bonafide phenomenon. The Pop TV series has captured the hearts of many, with the help of its positive outlook and incredibly-talented ensemble. The series is set to air its final episode tonight, April 7th, and it's sure to be a bittersweet ordeal for everyone who has a fondness for the series. While the series might be coming to a close, it's safe to say that the fandom it has built will live on -- even if they might be watching the series separately, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire about her upcoming Quibi anthology series, 50 States of Fright. In the process, we spoke about the significance Schitt's Creek has had on her life, and how she hopes fans feel a sense of community while watching tonight's episode.

"So the end is coming up tonight. It's changed my life, and not in a way that most series, it changes your life in a monetary way. It definitely didn't do that. We shot in Canada, we made Canadian dollars," Hampshire, who plays Stevie on the series, joked. "It changed my life in the same way, I think, of people's lives who fell in love with this show, in that it was this kind of kind comedy. This show has this huge heart, that doesn't sacrifice its humor at all for it. It's really funny, but it also, you leave it feeling like you love these characters, and they love each other, and they're good to each other. I know that springs from the top. From the beginning, [co-creator and star] Dan [Levy] had a mandate that there will be no homophobia in Schitt's Creek, and the town will never be the butt of the joke, or the townspeople. That created this world of Schitt's Creek [being] such a safe space that I think people want to go live in for half an hour."

"I think, obviously, none of us want to be going through this pandemic right now, but there's something serendipitous about this ending during this time," Hampshire continued. "Because so many people have told us, we get a lot of DMs saying, 'Schitt's helped me through my chemo.' or 'Schitt's helped me come out to my family because we all watch it together.' And during this time, I think people are either quarantined with their family or they're alone, and I think it's creating this environment where you can bond with families that are different generations. Or if you're alone, Schitt's has been a chosen family to a lot of people. I just like that it's wrapping up during this time in a special way for people right now."

The series finale of Schitt's Creek airs tonight at 7pm on Pop TV. Check back next week for our full interview with Hampshire about 50 States of Fright.

