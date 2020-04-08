Jeopardy Fans Freaking Out Over Contestant's "Pandemic" Response

The ongoing College Championship Jeopardy! tournament has been a welcomed escape for TV fans, since so many shows are either ending their seasons or stuck on hiatus at the moment. In the middle of a global pandemic, new network TV has been hard to come by. However, reality snuck its way into the quiz show on Tuesday night, as a question about a pandemic had viewers everywhere freaking out.

A contestant named Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale, chose a question from the category called "Health and Medicine" during Tuesday night's broadcast. Host Alex Trebek then read the clue, "From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at one time." Miller quickly responded, "What is a Pandemic?"

This wouldn't normally cause anyone to freak out, considering the pandemic is all anyone talks about these days. But the episode that aired on Tuesday wasn't filmed during the pandemic. This edition of the College Championship tournament was reportedly filmed on February 2nd or 3rd, more than a month before the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11th.

To fans online, Jeopardy seemed to be way ahead of the curve in regards to our current situation. As you can probably guess, everyone on Twitter is having a bit of a meltdown over it.