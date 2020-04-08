Can You Guess What These TV Fans Are Binging Based on Emojis?

Since most people are staying home and self-isolating with the hopes of avoiding COVID-19, many people are passing the time by binge-watching shows and posting on social media. From dreaming about movie meals to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, Twitter has been filled with fun questions lately to help people pass the time during this pandemic. Recently, the folks at Fandango asked people what they were currently binge-watching, however, they turned it into a game! They asked people to reply to their tweet using only emojis, and some of them have us stumped.

“Describe your binge-watch using only emojis…,” Fandango wrote. The tweet became quite popular, and even made a Twitter Moment. You can check out the original post below:

Describe your binge watch using only emojis... — Fandango (@Fandango) April 5, 2020

While some of the options are pretty obvious, others are a whole lot trickier. Take a look at some of the responses below and see if you can figure out what they are. Try to figure them out without looking at the comments, and let us know which ones stumped you!