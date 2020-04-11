Saturday Night Live: Dr. Anthony Fauci Picks Which Actor Should Play Him

✖

Most of the news these days is dedicated to coverage of the coronavirus, and many times you'll find one name consistently mentioned and with good reason. That would be Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become one of the reliable and trusted figures throughout this crisis. More often than not he is discussing serious elements of the virus' spread and how it's impacting the world, but there are moments of levity to be found, including when he was recently asked if he thought Saturday Night Live, which airs tonight, would have someone impersonate him and who the actor should be, a question a he got a kick out of for sure. As for who should play him, well, that choice was easy, and it's Brad Pitt (via Yahoo).

During an interview on with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, the topic of a new episode of SNL was brought up, and since it would be a new one he was asked if he thought someone would be impersonating him on the latest episode. Fauci laughed and said, "I have no idea (laughs), I hope not!"

He was then asked if someone does play him in the show, who would he want it to be. He was given the choices of Ben Stiller and Brad Pitt, and he didn't waste much time.

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on "Saturday Night Live." pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci said with a laugh.

Yeah, we can't blame him on that one. I mean, who wouldn't want to be played by Brad Pitt right? I mean, that's not a knock against Stiller, as you could pretty much put 95% of actors in that spot opposite him and many are going to choose Pitt.

We have no idea if Pitt would actually ever do it, as he's not been a mainstay of SNL in the past. Stiller might, though he has already appeared on the show several times as Michael Cohen. Who knows though, maybe he will add another character to his resume. It's not like others haven't done the same thing, as we are quickly losing count of how many characters Kate McKinnon plays and that's just within one show.

Other recent celebrity guest highlights include Robert De Niro as Robert Muller, Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, and Woody Harrelson as Joe Biden, and that's in addition to Alec Baldwin's regular appearances as President Donald Trump.

Saturday Night Live hits with a new episode tonight on NBC.

