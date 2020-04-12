Game of Thrones Fans Raise the Banner For House Stark

Game of Thrones fans got together to raise the banner for House Stark one more time on Twitter. A popular fan account asked the fanbase to choose between House Stark, House Targaryen, House Baratheon, and House Lannister. Now, that’s a lot of the main players over the course of the saga, but only the Starks managed to trend on the platform. It’s easy to see why, after all, some pretty messed up stuff befell their clan during the HBO mega-hit. (Unfortunately for them, almost everyone had a rough go of it during the show.) Still, seeing people rally together to celebrate an iconic show was nice to see on a Saturday evening.

The fury from that finale does not seem to have dissipated at all since last year around this time. People were expecting the moon and the stars and a lot of them felt like they only got a dumb coffee cup in return. That’s the breaks in television sometimes. But, a lot of the responders are trying to spin it in a way that maximizes the good times with the series. But, when things came crashing down, they came tumbling in a hurry. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis wrote about that in his review of the final season, and he shared a ton of the frustration that the fanbase was feeling.

"The final season of Game of Thrones came along with tremendous expectations for quality as its sprawling narrative came to a conclusion, Davis began. "Both the production quality and writing of the series since its beginning had set a new standard for television, especially on premium networks. However, the current, final season of HBO's Game of Thrones is swinging and missing on both fronts as a hurried journey toward the finish line is ultimately hurting the series and possibly its legacy."

Which was your favorite house in #GameofThrones? 🐺 House Stark

🐲 House Targaryen

🐗 House Baratheon

🦁 House Lannister pic.twitter.com/fOkisJVoff — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 11, 2020

"Once the wall fell and "Winter" came for Winterfell, things truly started to spiral," he continued. "Not only were characters routinely journeying back and forth between King's Landing and Winterfell, but narrative threads once thought to be important showed their true, useless colors. The biggest hype beast in the show's entire history turned out to be nothing more than just that with symptoms of plot device syndrome -- but it wouldn't even amount to that much (more in a bit)."

Are you rapping House Stark? Or are you still stinging from that ending? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below: