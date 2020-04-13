9-1-1 And 9-1-1: Lone Star Renewed By Fox

✖

Despite the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus limiting the ability of studios and networks to create new content, Fox is still moving forward with plans for their TV shows leading into the next season. Today Fox Entertainment announced that both 9-1-1 and its Texas set spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star have been given early renewals. The flagship series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear will return for a fourth season while "Lone Star" has been given a second with this renewal. This marks the latest renewal for Fox which has already given new season orders for animated series' Bless the Harts and Duncanville as well.

"9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for FOX Entertainment," Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox, said in a statement. "Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode. From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country's brave first responders, as well as those around the world."

Though a minor "crossover" of sorts took place earlier this year between the two (featuring a one-off character from the LA-set flagship series that appeared in the Texas spin-off) there haven't been any formal announcements of a real crossover between the two shows. Executive Producer Tim Minear previously said they intended to keep it that way for the first season of Lone Star, but revealed to TV Line that there’s “always potential for crossovers down the road.”

"Those two universes exist in their own places right now, this year, but you never know what's going to happen going forward," Minear previously told TV Insider. "There could be more than a mention, but I think that would happen in Season 4 of 9-1-1 or Season 2 of Lone Star, probably more on [the latter]."

Luckily that renewal just took place, so a melding of the two shows could happen in the next season of the series. Fox would no doubt be thrilled to have their own series with built in crossover potential after The CW's DC shows have made an annual event out of their crossovers, not to mention having something to compete with NBC's trio of Chicago shows.

