Kevin Smith Recommends Tiger King and The Mandalorian for Quarantine Viewing

Many people have been self-isolating at home for over a month now, which means people are always looking for new content to consume online. There are plenty of things to watch on streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+, and luckily Kevin Smith is here to offer up some suggestions. The director known for Clerks and Malls partnered with IMDb to share his recommendations in a segment titled "What to Watch at Home With Kevin Smith." Two of his biggest recommendations are Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, the docu-series that's become the Internet's favorite thing to binge. He also suggested Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action series in the Star Wars franchise.

“It’s like watching an episode of The Simpsons that has a lot more dire consequences,” Smith says of Tiger King. It’s fascinating. Just when you think, ‘I’ve seen the best character,’ they introduce more characters and they’re all real.” He added of The Mandalorian, “I never got to see The Mandalorian, so I got to binge and catch up. “Holy sith, man, are you kidding me? This was fantastic. I can’t give it a better review than this. It was like watching television in the ‘70s. Like that’s what it was, man. It was like, I remember when they did the Planet of the Apes TV show in the ‘70s and I remember sitting there in the afternoon watching it and feeling like, ‘They did this, man. They made a show tied into one of my favorite movies.’ Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni made me feel like I was a kid again, man. It was fantastic. You can check out Smith’s video on IMDb here.

In addition to Tiger King and The Mandalorian, Smith also recommended Swallow, The Platform, and Little Fires Everywhere. Naturally, he couldn’t help but suggest his own latest movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, which follows the beloved stoners played by Smith and Jason Mewes.

This wasn't the first time Smith has talked about Tiger King. Shortly after it was announced that they were making a limited series based on the docu-series, Smith took to Twitter to question whether or not the dramatization of an already bizarre story would work.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix, Star Wars: The Mandalorian is on Disney+, and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is available to rent or buy on various platforms.

