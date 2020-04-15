Riverdale: Betty and Archie Get Close in "Lynchian" Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian", the eighteenth episode of Riverdale's fourth season. The teaser directly plays off of one of the most surprising elements of this week's Hedwig and the Angry Inch-themed musical episode -- that Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) appear to be developing romantic feelings for each other. While the pair briefly considered the possibility of a relationship at the series' start, they've largely remained platonic, with Archie dating Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Betty dating Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). If this footage is any indication, things will still be awkward between the two, as they will be holding hands in Riverdale's secret bunker.

The show will also be taking a two-week hiatus before this episode airs, seemingly to be able to spread out episodes that were filmed before essentially every film and TV show had to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riverdale was one of the first The CW shows to shut down production, after a crew member came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver (where they shoot) to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," a representative for Warner Bros. said at the time.

With other The CW shows like The Flash and Supernatural already confirming that they won't be able to finish their seasons until later this year, it will be interesting to see how the shut down ends up affecting the rest of Riverdale's fourth season. Nancy Drew, which airs its episodes after Riverdale on Wednesdays, already aired its "spring finale" this week, even though more episodes were initially planned.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian" will air on April 29th.

