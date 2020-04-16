Marvel Teases a Post-Credits Surprise During Disney Family Singalong

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made a major impact on the entertainment industry, many major media companies have been trying to bring a bit of optimism during this time. The Walt Disney Company will be doing that on Thursday night with Disney Family Singalong, a TV special that will see many celebrities performing songs from the Disney library. If that wasn't enough, it seems like Marvel fans will have a noteworthy reason to tune in. Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment both retweeted ABC's teaser for the event, saying that "a true Marvel fan always stays through the credits".

There's no telling exactly what this could be -- whether it's just a Marvel-themed musical number, or something significant. Some have hypothesized that it could be a teaser trailer for something Marvel has coming up in the future, but we'll have to just wait and see if that ends up being the case.

Check out the full list of musical performances that will be airing on the Disney Family Singalong on April 16th on ABC:

A vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth

"A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (Cinderella) by Demi Lovato and Josh Groban

"A Spoonful of Sugar" (Mary Poppins) by Little Big Town

"Be Our Guest" (Beauty and the Beast) by Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne Hough

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (The Lion King) by Christina Aguilera

"Colors of the Wind" (Pocahontas) by Tori Kelly

"Do You Want to Build a Snowman" (Frozen) by Thomas Rhett

"Friend Like Me" (Aladdin) by James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Aladdin

"Gaston" (Beauty and the Beast) by Josh Gad, Luke Evans, and Alan Menken

"How Far I'll Go" (Moana) by Auli'i Cravalho

"I Won't Say I'm in Love" (Hercules) by Ariana Grande

"I Wan'na Be Like You" (The Jungle Book) by Darren Criss

"I'lll Make a Man Out of You" (Mulan) by Donny Osmond

"It's a Small World" by John Stamos

"Let it Go" (Frozen) by Amber Riley

"The Bare Necessecities" (The Jungle Book) by Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Anne Inaba, and Marcus Scribner

"Were All in This Together" (High School Musical) by Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Raven-Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, and other Disney Channel Original Movie Cast Members

"Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid) by Jordan Fisher

"You've Got a Friend in Me" (Toy Story) by Josh Groban

