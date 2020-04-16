Tom Hardy Fans Cannot Wait For the Venom Star to Read Bedtime Stories

Tom Hardy was a big topic of discussion on social media yesterday, and we're certainly not mad about it! The actor known for The Dark Knight Rises and Venom was seen in the new Capone trailer, which "centers on Al Capone after his 11-year sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Atlanta, as he suffers from syphilis." Hardy does yet another funny voice in the upcoming movie, much to the delight of the people on Twitter. However, Capone isn't the only recent Hardy news to take over social media. It was also revealed this week that the actor will be reading bedtime stories for children again soon. The BBC pre-school channel CBeebies is bringing Hardy back to its long-running Bedtime Stories series to read six more stories to kids. Hardy's last appearance on the show became one of the most popular entries in the series, as the BBC has said his appearance in 2016 generated more than 1 million requests on the streaming BBC iPlayer. Since the news broke, people have taken to the Internet to express their excitement.

“You asked. He stepped up! Tom Hardy's back! NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April - 1st May #BedtimeStory,” @CBeebiesHQ tweeted. You can check out their announcement in the post below:

You asked. He stepped up! 💪 Tom Hardy's back! 🙌 NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April - 1st May ❤️#BedtimeStory pic.twitter.com/tZs0EHvpN0 — CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) April 15, 2020

Much to the Internet's delight, Hardy will read one story every night starting on April 27th, with 5 of those stories hitting in the first week and a 6th story hitting later this year. Titles include Hug Me, Don't Worry Little Crab, and more. Hardy will introduce the first book (Hug Me) with a personal message: “Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too."

