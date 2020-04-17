Party of Five Reboot Cancelled by Freeform

The recent reboot of Party of Five on Freeform wrapped up its first season with a 90-minute finale back on March 4th. Unfortunately, that will be the last episode of the series that fans ever see. Freeform announced on Friday that it would not be renewing the new Party of Five for a second season, ending the series after only 10 episodes on the air. The network had been quiet about the future of the series since the Season 1 finale last month, which usually means bad news.

This updated take on the classic '90s series centered around the members of the Acosta family. When their two parents are deported back to Mexico, the five siblings have to learn to fend for themselves and take care of one another. Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who created the original series, developed the reboot for Freeform.

Brandon Larracuente starred in Party of Five as Emilio Acosta, alongside Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta, and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola also starred, portraying the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria. Rodrigo Garcia directed the pilot and served as executive producer alongside Keyser and Lippman. Michael Zebede served as writer and co-executive producer.

The hope was that the new take on Party of Five would be as successful as its predecessor, which stayed on the air for six seasons and 143 episodes. The original series followed a group of siblings after the death of their parents and starred Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Paula Devicq, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Jeremy London.

Freeform's Party of Five got off to a decent start when it first premiered on the network. delivering 252,000 viewers on its first day. However, those numbers dropped significantly by the finale, which drew just 143,000 viewers.

