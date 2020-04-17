Saved by the Bell Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the New Teaser Trailer

The decade that started the trend of television reboots may be over, but that's not slowing down the networks. The latest classic television show to get a revival is Saved by the Bell, the beloved teen comedy that was a retooling of Good Morning Miss Bliss that ran from 1989 to 1993 that caused spin-offs such as Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994), Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000), and two TV movies: Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style (1992) and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas (1994). The first trailer for the new series dropped this week and showcased the new students of Bayside High as well as their coach, AC Slater (Mario Lopez). The new clip featured Elizabeth Berkley's Jessie Spano and Zack and Kelly's now-teenage son. While some people were loving the trailer, other fans aren't here for the new take created by NBC Universal's new Peacock streaming service.

“Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure,” @peacockTV tweeted earlier this week. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below:

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

From folks who are here for the nostalgia to others who aren’t about the show’s new tone, here are some of the best reactions to the first trailer for the new Saved by the Bell…