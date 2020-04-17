Is She-Hulk Still on Track to Begin Filming This Summer?

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a huge impact on the film and television industry, as social distancing guidelines have forced current or upcoming productions to shut down, and the next few months of movies to be delayed or postponed. With some speculating that things might not return to "normal" until a vaccine is ready, some are expecting a sort of domino effect to hit productions that are scheduled to begin in the months to come. One of those productions in question could be She-Hulk, the upcoming Marvel Studios series that is set to air on Disney+. According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, She-Hulk's planned shoot date is supposed to be July 6th, with production taking place in Atlanta.

While there is currently no official confirmation one way or another, the patterns that have befallen other Marvel properties could provide a clue. Disney+'s Moon Knight series, which was also set to kick off sometime this summer, will now reportedly begin filming in mid-November. Other Marvel properties, namely the upcoming third Spider-Man film, are still believed to start production in the summer, although things are obviously changing on a day-to-day basis.

Given the current status of She-Hulk - namely, that the titular role has yet to be officially cast - it certainly doesn't seem impossible that filming could eventually be delayed. The series also doesn't have a confirmed release date, which would make it relatively easy to accommodate the delays caused by the pandemic.

She-Hulk will be showrun by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao, and will follow Jennifer Walters gaining the abilities of her superhuman cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), which affects her life as both a lawyer and a superhero. A slew of actresses have spoken out about potentially playing the role, from Alison Brie (who is reportedly a prototype for casting the part) to Stephanie Beatriz to Emily Hampshire.

"I'd be very into playing She-Hulk," Hampshire recently told ComicBook.com. "I know that's happening, I've been hearing something about that. I didn't realize that -- I looked up the comic book and I didn't realize she was such a... You think of She-Hulk and muscles and stuff, but the person who's behind it is just such a cool character. So that, or I'd just love to play a comic book character. I think that would be the coolest thing."

Do you think She-Hulk will delay its production due to the coronavirus pandemic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

