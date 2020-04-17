Tiger King Gets the Garbage Pail Kids Treatment

Even though Tiger King no-longer has the top spot on Netflix, it's still one of the hottest television shows in active circulation. Now, the docuseries is even getting some of its biggest merchandise yet. While they aren't officially licensed Tiger King collectibles per se — because, y'know, licensing and such — Topps unveiled a new set of Garbage Pail Kids stickers that carry striking resemblances to the entire Tiger King crew.

In total, ten cards are part of Topps' new "Gone Exotic" line, two per each person on the series. First, you have the Joe Chaotic and Schmo Exotic cards, then Batty Baskin and Cool Cat Carole — each resembling Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Then there are even two for Jeff Lowe, James Garretson, and Doc Antle.

The set of ten is available for $19.99 or you can get a bulk deal by buying ten sets for $160. This particular offer is unique in the fact that Topps is only printing as many cards as ordered so if you don't get them now, you'll have to swoop them up on the secondary mark later. You can order your set (or sets) here.

Keep scrolling to see eight of the new Tiger King Garbage Pail Kids cards. The two not available were the variations of Doc Antle, which are called "Disturbing Doc" and "Party Animal Antle" in the line's checklist.