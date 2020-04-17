Danny Trejo to Guest-Star on Cartoon Network's Victor and Valentino

There are certain rites of passage for nearly every animated series -- "very special" episodes, slight changes in formula, and some pretty notable guest stars. It looks like that last category will soon be happening for Victor and Valentino, an animated series that has been delighting fans on Cartoon Network for over a year now. On Friday, Cartoon Network revealed that legendary actor Danny Trejo will be guest-starring on an upcoming episode of the series. Trejo will be playing Paco, an outlaw that lives by his own rules as the leader of the Lords of Ghost Town motorcycle crew.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Paco will be debuting in the April 25th episode of the series, which is titled "Lords of Ghost Town". As one of Monte Macabre’s only ghosts with the guts to stand up to flesh-bags, Victor and Valentino recruit Paco to scare away a bully, but end up messing with the realm of the dead to disastrous consequences.

Trejo is best known for his role in Con Air, Heat, and the Machete franchise, but has developed a reputation for being a pretty prolific guest star. Just within the past year, Trejo has made cameos on The Flash, Blue Bloods, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Victor and Valentino is a supernatural adventure comedy that follows two half-brothers who spend a summer with their grandma in Monte Macabre, a small and mysterious town, where the myths and legends of Mesoamerican folklore come to life. The series started as a college thesis of series creator Diego Molano, who has also done work on The Powerpuff Girls reboot and OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes.

Molano provides the voice of Victor, with a voice cast that also includes Sean-Ryan Petersen, Laura Patalano, Christian Lanz, Daran Norris, Jason Hightower, Cristina Vee, and Cristina Milizia.

Victor and Valentino's second season will debut this Saturday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT. "Lords of Ghost Town" will air on April 25th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.