Criminal Minds Fans Love Wholesome Viral Clip of Mandy Patinkin

When a celebrity starts to trend on Twitter, oftentimes it's nerve-racking to make the leap and click that link. That's why Twitter was sent into a furor Sunday afternoon when Mandy Patinkin started trending. Luckily for fans of Criminal Minds or The Princess Bride, Patinkin is alive and well. And he's totally not "cancelled" as they say nowadays; quite the opposite, really. The actor has gone viral for his incredibly heartwarming and wholesome response during an interview nearly a decade ago.

cleansing your timeline with this Mandy Patinkin clip from 2012 when the interviewer's wife went into labor pic.twitter.com/jrAoAwjFK4 — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) April 19, 2020

While getting interviewed live on-air, one of the anchors had to dip out in the middle of the interview as his wife had gone into labor at a local hospital. Instead of continuing to talk about himself and the projects he was supposed to promote, Patinkin then uses the rest of the interview to share his excitement for the anchor in the most adorable way.

See what Criminal Minds fans are saying below: