DuckTales: Goofy Voice Actor Bill Farmer Would "Love" a Goof Troop Reunion

The Disney Afternoon block of programming helped a generation of viewers fall in love with TV, introducing them to iconic animated shows across the 1990s. While the programming block came to a close in 1997, the effects of it can still be felt today, particularly with ongoing nostalgia for shows like DuckTales, Goof Troop, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and TaleSpin. The recent DuckTales reboot has embraced that nostalgia in some pretty endearing ways, including having Goofy (Bill Farmer) cameo in the series' Season 3 premiere. Goofy's scene absolutely delighted fans, in part because it confirmed that the Goof Troop and A Goofy Movie iteration of the character - as well as his son, Max Goof (Jason Marsden) - are canon within the DuckTales universe.

ComicBook.com recently got to chat with Farmer about A Goofy Movie, which celebrated its twenty-fifth anniversary earlier this month. In the process, we asked about his recent turn on DuckTales, and if he would be willing to return to the series alongside Max.

"Oh, I would love that," Farmer revealed. "I love it when they kind of cross-reference other characters within their own universe. And yes, I'd love to do it again. And who knows, maybe they'll go back to Spoonerville and Goof Troop? Who knows? I'd sure love that."

While it remains to be seen if that will ultimately happen, it certainly wouldn't be unprecedented for other Disney Afternoon shows to have recurring significance in the DuckTales reboot. The series has already featured multiple appearances from Darkwing Duck, a surprising Rescue Rangers appearance, and plans to weave in characters from TaleSpin as well.

"One of the cool things about all the cameos is that some of them are smaller cameos, some of them are bigger returning characters that'll come back," series co-creator Francisco Angones previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Sometimes like with Goofy and with Daisy Duck, you want to use the classic versions of those characters that you're going to use. For other things, like with Kit from Talespin, to Gosalyn and some Darkwing Duck-ers coming up this season, and a couple of other people that I'm not going to spoil. It's about: if we were rebooting Talespin, how would we do it? If we were rebooting Darkwing, how would we do it? Using the same kind of creative ethos that we used to build DuckTales, and using that same critical thinking towards those other shows that we love as kids."

"With Goofy, it was definitely incorporating the version of Goofy from Goof Troop with the version of Goofy from Goofy Movie. We kind of said that there's a unified theory of DuckTales, which is that every version of everything you know still exists somewhere. We're going to try to provide, no matter where you know these characters from, we're going to provide you with a version that feels updated, but recognized."

