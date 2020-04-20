The Flash: Grant Gustin Teases What's Next for WestAllen in the Rest of Season 6

✖

After spending the first half of The Flash's sixth season preparing for life without Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) kinda-sorta got it -- but not in the way either of them expected. While Barry did not end up sacrificing his life to save the multiverse (that distinction went to the Barry Allen from Earth-90, played by John Wesley Shipp), he and Iris were almost immediately separated when, while chasing down a story, Iris was pulled into a mirror universe and replaced by an evil doppelganger, who has raised suspicions from Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) but so far managed to remain undetected while living amongst Team Flash.

Some fans have speculated that the fallout from all of this -- and from Iris being frustrated that her husband couldn't see the signs she had been replaced by an imposter -- would have long-term negative effects on the couple. Comments from showrunner Eric Wallace, and the official synopsis for an upcoming episode, have done little to quell those fears. TVLine, then, felt they had to put the question to Gustin, who spoke with them about the season -- the final episodes of which have not yet been filmed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic shutting down production.

"I think Barry has had enough distractions to not catch on as much as he should have sometimes," Gustin said. "I'm sure viewers are screaming at Barry in certain moments, like, 'How are you not realizing that something is off?!' But he will be the first team member [outside of Wally] to start picking up that something is wrong with Iris, and he starts to get suspicious. There's a breaking point where he looks back at the past few weeks and realizes this isn't Iris."

The actor said that while there will be an "emotional connection" that plays a role in freeing her from the mirrorverse, it won't be as simple as Iris being Barry's "lightning rod." Instead, as we had seen snippets of in earlier episodes, it appears that Mirror Iris will use some of the real Iris's genuine frustration to draw on, and confront Barry with it in a way that maybe the real Iris would not have done.

"Right before Barry kind of figures out what's going on, there's a big fight scene, essentially, that is going to change the dynamic of Barry and Iris and that relationship moving forward for the rest of the season," Gustin teased.

The Flash returns with new episodes tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Next week's episode is the one where it sounds like everything boils over and Barry learns what's going on.

