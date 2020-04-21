Legends of Tomorrow: "The Great British Fake-Off" Photos

The CW has released photos for "The Great British Fake-Off," the upcoming tenth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season set to air on April 28th. The episode title is a clever play on the popular competitive baking show, The Great British Bake-Off but from the looks of things the Arrowverse's team of misfit heroes won't be spending their time whipping up delicious delights. Instead, they'll be continuing their hunt for the Loom of Fate as well as trying to wrangle more back from the dead Encores, something that's been a team mission all season thus far.

The episode will also see Sara (Caity Lotz) doing a bit of recuperating from her latest battle, something that will presumably come in this week's episode "Zari, Not Zari". That episode, which airs Tuesday, April 21st, will be the show's first since March 17th when the show went on a bit of a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, while other Arrowverse series have seen their production schedule interrupted as a result of the shutdown -- and in the case of The Flash, have had to cut their season short -- Legends isn't likely to suffer that same fate. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim told fans late last month that Legends had completed production prior to the shutdown.

"We were able to complete production on the season and post-production has been moving apace thanks to our incredible team," Guggenheim wrote at the time. "In fact, we're having a virtual sound mix of Ep. 514 this afternoon."

You can check out the synopsis for "The Great British Fake-Off" below and read on for photos from the episode.

WE'VE GOT COMPANY -- With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino.

DC'S Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.