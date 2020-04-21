Legends of Tomorrow Spoofs Star Trek, Friends, and More in New Season 5 Trailer

DC's Legends of Tomorrow comes back from a brief hiatus on Tuesday night and now, The CW has released a new trailer for Season 5 that shows the Arrowverse's misfit heroes on some truly bonkers adventures, including one that somehow sees them spoofing Star Trek, Friends and more. Time may be weird, but from the looks of this new trailer it's pretty wild, too, as the Legends continue their quest to find the Loom of Fate while also trying to keep the world and timeline free of those pesky Encores, too.

In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself, it's not exactly clear how the Legends end up in this interesting television show spoof situation, but however it comes about, it's going to be delightful -- just get a load of "Star Trip" with Sara's (Caity Lotz) William Shatner as Captain Kirk style intro, though in this case space isn't the final frontier, it's the fatal frontier and, as Ava (Jes Macallan) notes, they get to blow things up with lasers.

Of course, while there's certainly a lot of fun in that trailer there's some serious moments as well. The quest for the Loom of Fate is a big deal this season as it's the Legends' one shot to save Astra Logue (Olivia Swann). It's a quest that has some major stakes for one of the Legends' own as well. It was revealed previously in the season that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) is actually one of the Greek fates, Clotho and she betrayed her sisters in order to destroy the Loom and give mortals a chance to shape their own destinies. It was also revealed that while Charlie had scattered the pieces across the Multiverse, thanks to “Crisis on Infinite Earths” all of those pieces are back on one world, something that makes it a bit of a race against time to get them before they fall into the wrong hands.

"I think, just the mechanism of our kind of mythology is all sort of predicated on something that was busted up into parts and hidden throughout the multiverse for the sake of safekeeping," series showrunner Phil Klemmer explained previously. "And now that things have been smooshed, it's brought this clear and present danger of 'Oh maybe it's not so safe anymore.'"

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Zari, Not Zari" airs April 21st.

