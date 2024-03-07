Bewitched-Inspired Sitcom in the Works at NBC From Dickinson Creator

NBC's newest potential series might be taking some inspiration from a television staple. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that the network is developing a new Bewitched-inspired multi-camera comedy titled Something Wicked. The series would be co-written, executive produced by, and star June Diane Raphael, who is best known for Grace & Frankie and the How Did This Get Made? podcast. Dickinson creator Alena Smith will co-write Something Wicked, and also serve as an executive producer.

Something Wicked is described as a comedy with a Bewitched-type premise and an homage to TV sitcom classics. It examines the condition of modern adult womanhood and how even with witchcraft, balancing everything is impossible.

Will There Be a Bewitched Reboot?

This news comes after years of attempts to put an actual Bewitched reboot into development. Bewitched, which aired on ABC from 1964 through 1974, followed Samantha Stevens (Elizabeth Montgomery), a witch who acclimates to life as a suburban housewife. The series inspired Nora Ephron's 2005 film Bewitched, led by Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. It also heavily influenced the second episode of Marvel Studios' limited series WandaVision.

A Bewitched reboot was first ordered by CBS in 2011, but did not come to fruition. In 2014, an iteration centered around Samantha's granddaughter, Daphne, was in the works at NBC. Black-ish's Kenya Barris briefly developed a remake at ABC in 2018, and most recently, Sony has announced plans for an animated spinoff. The latest iteration was announced to be in the works earlier this month, from Daisy Jones and the Six producer Judalina Neira.

Why Was Dickinson Cancelled?

Smith's Dickinson, which anachronistically dramatized the life of legendary poet Emily Dickinson, ended on Apple TV+ in late 2021. The series, which starred Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Jane Krakowski, Amanda Warren, and Chinaza Uche, ultimately ran for three seasons and a total of thirty episodes.

"When I set out to make Dickinson, I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America's greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily's relevance and resonance to our society today," Smith explained in a statement when the series' conclusion was announced. "In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily's story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now."

What do you think of the first details surrounding Something Wicked? Are you excited for the potential series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.