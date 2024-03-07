Danny Trejo to Host Underground Mysteries Series UnXplored

Danny Trejo is unearthing the "unxplored." History Channel announced that the actor — known for roles in Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Spy Kids, and Machete — is set to host and narrate The UnXplored, a new nonfiction series that "reveals the hidden history behind some of the world's greatest underground mysteries, both past and present, and the shocking secrets buried deep below." Announced with the working title The UnXplored with Danny Trejo, the eight-episode series is the third installment in A&E's strange and unusual programing slate.

"I've always been drawn to projects that tap into my own curiosity and sense of adventure," said Trejo. "I can't wait to take viewers on this wild ride to mystified, and often uncharted, territories as I seek answers to the mysteries that live right underneath us."

Added Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel, "Danny's unwavering desire to question the world around us makes him the perfect guide for this exploration into the unknown. His unique perspective will strike a chord with our viewer's ever-growing interest in unsolved phenomena while serving as a reminder that nothing is off-limits when it comes to the unexplored."

The official description: "Shedding a light on the mysteries of the past and present, The UnXplored with Danny Trejo examines the fascinating stories surrounding buried artifacts and lost civilizations." Trejo hosts and narrates The UnXplored, which "seeks to unearth what the human eye cannot easily detect, as objects, structures and creatures concealed under earth, ice and water are suddenly, and sometimes accidentally, revealed."

Over eight episodes, UnXplored explains the significance of discoveries and offers surprising information on a range of topics, including ancient animals uncovered as permafrost melts to excavations that make international headlines. Archive materials give a glimpse into early attempts to unravel these cases, while expert interviews and compelling re-creations bring these moments of discovery to life. What exciting revelations will these preserved objects expose about our history and the legends and myths that surround them?



Trejo joins a slate that includes the William Shatner-hosted The UnXplained, which explores the world's most fascinating and inexplicable mysteries, and The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd, which unlocks history's strangest-but-true stories.

