Dick Wolf and Netflix Team Up for New Homicide Docuseries

Dick Wolf and Netflix are teaming up. On Monday, Netflix and Wolf Entertainment announced Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles, a pair of true crime docuseries created with Alfred Street Industries that will tell the stories of murder cases in those cities. According to Netflix, both shows will consist of five episodes each with each episode documenting a different murder case in each city. Homicide: New York will debut on March 20th with Homicide: Los Angeles set to debut later this year.

Here's the official synopsis of the Homicide docuseries: "From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment, and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them." The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries with Wolf, Tom Thayer, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Adam Kassen serving as executive producers. You can check out the trailer for Homicide: New York below.

Dick Wolf Also Has a Long-Running Deal With Universal

While Wolf is working with Netflix for the new Homicide docuseries, he also isn't done working with Universal Television. Last spring, Wolf inked a new deal with Universal, a studio he's worked with for nearly 40 years, through at least 2027. Wolf's television programs include the Law & Order franchise, the One Chicago franchise, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International."

"Universal Television has been my home for almost 40 years. It has been, and continues to be, one of the most successful partnerships in television, and I am thrilled that we are keeping the trains running another four years," Wolf said at the time.

"Whether in the comfort of their home or on the treadmill at the gym, it's a safe bet that almost every adult in the United States has viewed at least one episode of a Dick Wolf show at some point in their life. Dick is a cultural institution who has produced over 2,000 hours of television, and we are elated that he will continue to make Universal Television his home," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group. "With ten scripted shows presenting across multiple platforms and a new pipeline of unscripted series, Dick's vision, creativity and love for television continue to be boundless, and we are proud to be his partners."

Jack Waterston Exits Law & Order

Last month, Law & Order star Sam Waterston said farewell to the franchise after more than 400 episodes with the flagship series.

"This is just amazing, and I have had a privilege that practically nobody in show business has, to be involved over that long period of time with different people but the same community and being privileged to be a member, a member of the same team all this time," Waterston said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless you."

Homicide: New York debuts on Netflix on March 20th.

