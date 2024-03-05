Disney+ Brings Four Additional Star Wars and Marvel Series To Blu-ray With 4K SteelBooks

Sean Fallon

03/05/2024 10:00 am EST

When Disney+ brought The Mandalorian, Loki, and WandaVision to 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray last year, we assumed that more series and seasons would be on the way. Today we got a definitive answer. The Walt Disney Company has announced Collector's Edition Blu-rays of of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm hits Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, and The Falcon and the Winter Solider complete with SteelBook packaging designed by artist Attila Szarka, concept art cards and never-before-seen bonus features.

All of the new Disney+ Blu-ray titles will be able to pre-order starting on March 12th with a release date set for April 30th. Below you'll find a breakdown of each release, including information on special features. We expect that they will be priced at $54.99 like the previous installments, though pre-order discounts are likely before the release date. 

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Blu-ray

The first season of The Falcon and The Winter Solider will be available in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th. 

Bonus Features:

Deleted scenes:

Documentary:

Moon Knight Blu-ray

The first season of Moon Knight wil be available in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th.

Documentary: 

Deleted Scenes:

Obi-Wan Kenobi Blu-ray

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th.

Andor Blu-ray

The first season of Andor will be available on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (3 discs) and Blu-ray Steelbook (3 discs). Pre-orders are expected to launch here on Amazon on March 12th.

Will any of these Disney+ Shows Get a Season 2?

At this point, the only Disney+ show with a Blu-ray release on this list that is guaranteed to have a second season is Andor, which wrapped filming back in February. As for the other Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor said in January of this year that he "would love to do a second season, but there's no talk of it yet."

On the Marvel side, we haven't heard anything about a second season of Moon Knight in a couple of years now, but Oscar Isaac is bound to turn up again in the MCU at some point. The Falcon and The Winter Solider is likely done, but don'f forget that Anthony Mackie will return as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Latest News