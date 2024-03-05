Elsbeth Star Reveals How That True Blood Reunion Came to Be

Elsbeth, the latest spinoff of The Good Wife, debuted last week on CBS, seeing Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni head to New York to consult on murder investigations in the city. But the series premiere didn't just send the fan-favorite character off on a new adventure — it also offered viewers a True Blood reunion with Stephen Moyer guest starring as in a significant role. Now, Preston is opening up about how that reunion happened.

"They were casting that role for a minute and I said, 'I really think that my friend Stephen would be great in this part.' Luckily, they agreed. And when he came on, it was such a relief for me,'" Preston told The Wrap. "I can't tell you another time I've had more fun on a project than I did shooting that pilot. And a lot of that was due to the fact that I got to play with Stephen."

On True Blood, Preston starred as Arlene Fowler Bellefleur and Moyer as vampire Bill Compton for the series' entire run. True Blood ran for seven seasons between 2008 and 2014 on HBO.

Will There Be a True Blood Reboot?

Back in 2020, there had been word that HBO was developing a new take on True Blood. However, last year, HBO executive Casey Bloys revealed that the project had been scrapped at least for the time being.

The original True Blood series was based on Charlaine Harris' The Southern Vampire Mysteries books and centered around Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress living in rural Bon Temps, Louisiana, exploring a world in which a synthetic blood called Tru Blood allowed vampires to live alongside the rest of humanity and sees Sookie fall in love with Bill, a 174-year-old vampire.

