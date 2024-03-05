Glee Star Reacts to Cover Hitting Billboard Charts Amid New TikTok Trend

From 2009 to 2015, Fox's Glee remained a distinct part of our popular culture. One element of the long-running musical series — its Season 1 cover of Bette Midler's "Rose's Turn" — is thriving in our current moment thanks to a recent TikTok trend, and it looks like it has even gotten a reaction from one of the series' stars. Chris Colfer, who portrayed Kurt Hummel on Glee, recently took to Twitter to react to the Glee version of "Rose's Turn" debuting at #3 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. In recent weeks, a snippet of Colfer singing "all that work, and what did it get me?" has gone viral on TikTok, with users layering the song over their various failed efforts.

"What is happening??????" Colfer wrote.

Will There Be a Glee Reboot?

In recent years, fans have wondered if a continuation of the show could be in the cards in some way, especially after Murphy took to Instagram in 2020 to suggest the idea of reimagining the pilot with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein, neither of whom starred on the original show. Additionally, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn addressed the possibility of Glee returning while in a 2021 interview.

"We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we're always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners," Thorn explained at the time.

Where Is Glee Streaming?

In 2022, Glee moved from its previous streaming home of Netflix to both Disney+ and Hulu, allowing a whole new audience to experience the series. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, Glee followed the lives of the members of a show choir in Lima, Ohio. The series starred Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Naya Rivera, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Mark Salling, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, and Melissa Benoist. The series also had an array of guest stars and recurring cast members, including (but not limited to) Gwyneth Paltrow, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Kristin Chenoweth, Demi Lovato, and Cheyenne Jackson.

"None of us were prepared for that level of success," Falchuk said in the same interview. "I was younger, it was a little overwhelming, and a lot of us got caught up in our egos. There was a feeling of scarcity. We were writing about high school, so it's very hard not to regress a little. It was a crucible. At the same time, we had so much fun and everyone got along so well. Things went to hell, and then everyone got along again. It was chaotic. I'd never want to go back there, and then I'll think, "Gosh, I'd love to go back there." But the biggest learning from that show? Taking the ego out of everything and being an adult."

